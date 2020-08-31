OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 30-year-old Nebraska man who produced child pornography has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly says Cory Preitauer, formerly of North Platte, was sentenced Friday. He and a second North Platte man, Mathew Goad, were both convicted after an investigation last year by the FBI.
The two men told investigators they had recorded a video of the sexual assault of a 4-year-old child.
Goad was sentenced in February to 40 years in federal prison.