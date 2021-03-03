PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded no contest after being charged with shooting his teenage son in the abdomen and buttocks during an argument in the family's home last summer.
Fifty four-year-old Clarence Moxey, of Louisville, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Cass County District Court to first-degree assault and felony child abuse. He faces up to 50 years for each count when he's sentenced at a later date.
Sheriff's investigators say Moxey shot his 16-year-old son with a small-caliber handgun on July 20. The teen was flown to an Omaha hospital to be treated for his wounds.