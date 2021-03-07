OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man is dead and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Omaha.

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed Saturday in the left lane when it tried to swerve around a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was also in the left lane.

The Nissan struck the center median and sideswiped the Volkswagen before striking the Omaha Fire Department’s Station 31.

Both occupants of the Nissan were transported to Nebraska Medicine. The Nissan’s driver, 31-year-old Terry L. Stafford of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

