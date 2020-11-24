OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who plowed his dump truck into the back of a stopped minivan will be sentenced in January in the deaths of two youths.

A Sarpy County jury found Jesse O. Knight of Papillion guilty on Friday of two counts of motor vehicle homicide. The August 2019 crash killed 10-year-old Stephen Young and his 16-year-old sister, Abby Young.

Knight was also found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving and pleaded guilty to operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driving license.

Tags

In other news

Pair sentenced for Nebraska pharmacy fire bomb plot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a Maryland drug dealer to 14 years for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market.

Pair convicted in pharmacy fire bomb plot to be sentenced

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist and a Maryland drug dealer could each face a decade or more in prison when they are sentenced for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market.