OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man who falsely identifying himself as a U.S. Marshal at various places in around Omaha has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that 55-year-old Jeffrey Ostdiek of Sarpy County was taken into custody Wednesday at a hotel in Omaha.

Ostdiek allegedly identified himself as a U.S. Marshal to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and at a local spa where he asked for information on an employee.

He also allegedly went to another Omaha business and harassed employees for several days, claiming there was a federal case against the company.

Tags

In other news

Hastings College pauses in-person lectures, sports

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings College is pausing some in-person classes and all of its athletics this week after six members of the college tested positive for the coronavirus and another 54 were self-isolating or in quarantine.