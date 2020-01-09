Nebraska lawyer accused of accepting cocaine in lieu of fees

In other news
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after…
BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a worker's death at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has been sentenced to a year in jail.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Elm Creek woman who was involved in a 2018 crash that killed three people has been given one year of probation, fined $500 and had her driver's license revoked for 60 days.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A sixth-grade teacher at an Omaha elementary school accused of recording an underage girl as she showered and dressed has been arrested on suspicion of having and manufacturing child pornography, as well as unlawful intrusion.
SCOTTSBLUFF (AP) - A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Madison, Wisconsin woman.Court records say Peterson Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol Sunday w…
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was flown to an Omaha hospital after being pulled into a pallet grinder.First responders were called to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 39-year-old employee was working at the grinder when she was caug…
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.Gacey was elected county attorney i…