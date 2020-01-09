SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after an informant sold him about an ounce of cocaine.

Investigators say after his arrest, Worthman admitted to sometimes accepting cocaine as payment for legal fees.

Worthman, who also serves as the elected public defender for Box Butte County, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Worthman has been freed on a $15,000 bond. 

Tags

In other news

Nebraska lawyer accused of accepting cocaine in lieu of fees

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after…

Elementary teacher in Omaha accused of having child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A sixth-grade teacher at an Omaha elementary school accused of recording an underage girl as she showered and dressed has been arrested on suspicion of having and manufacturing child pornography, as well as unlawful intrusion.

Search off for 'command vehicle' in mystery drone case

SCOTTSBLUFF (AP) - A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska.

Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed Wisconsin woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Madison, Wisconsin woman.Court records say Peterson Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol Sunday w…

Worker hospitalized after being pulled into pallet grinder

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was flown to an Omaha hospital after being pulled into a pallet grinder.First responders were called to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 39-year-old employee was working at the grinder when she was caug…

Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.Gacey was elected county attorney i…