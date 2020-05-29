LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder convictions of an Omaha man for killing two people in separate shootings in August 2015.
Preston Pope is serving two life sentences for the deaths of DePrecia Neelon and Garion Johnson.
Pope appealed his 2018 convictions, arguing that the trial court's jury instructions were faulty and questioning the legality of police collection of his DNA, among other things.
In an opinion Friday, the state's high court found that Pope’s were either without merit or weren't brought up at trial and so weren't eligible for appellate review.