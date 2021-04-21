OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of fleeing a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska more than three decades ago and living under a false identity has pleaded guilty to federal charges in Florida.
Court records show 72-year-old Howard Farley Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ocala federal court to passport fraud, aggravated identity theft and operating as a pilot without a license.
According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport last February using a false identity.
In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska.
Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case. The charges were dismissed in 2014.