OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — For the second time in a week, a Nebraska state prisons employee has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized communication with an inmate.
State prison officials said in a news release that 20-year-old Carley Broadfoot, a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha, was arrested Friday on the felony count.
Officials say Broadfoot had been employed at the facility since October and will be fired.
On Tuesday, 58-year-old Brenda Alvardo, a chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center, was arrested on the same charge.