OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat RJ Neary will face incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert in the May 11 election.
The Douglas County Election Commission on Friday announced the results after counting 12,000 absentee ballots. The top two vote getters in Omaha’s city primary elections move on the general election.
A total of 85,096 people voted in the primary on Tuesday. Unofficial results showed Stothert, who is seeking a third term, received 47,966 votes. Neary, a commercial real estate broker, received 13,162 votes. Three other Democrats ran in the primary election.