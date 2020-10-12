McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Nebraska have charged a woman with murder after authorities on the scene of a fatal crash last week near McCook found a second body at the scene.
The two-vehicle crash happened last Thursday around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 34. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Charles Decker, of Indianola, died in the crash. Investigators say the body of 33-year-old Steven Weaver also was found at the scene.
Officials have not released the cause of the crash or the nature of Weaver's death, but the charges against 33-year-old Alva Decker, of Indianola include first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of firearm.