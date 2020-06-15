SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car near Scottsbluff.
The crash happened Sunday morning on Highway 26. The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was found unresponsive at the scene.
He was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Another motorcyclist who had been riding alongside the victim told investigators he had been riding behind his friend on the highway and saw an oncoming car fail to negotiate a curve in the road, hitting the motorcyclist.