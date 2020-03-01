OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist died and his passenger was critically hurt in a crash with a pickup truck in southwest Omaha.
Omaha police said the crash happened Saturday night when a Ford F-150 driven by a 14-year-old girl turned in front of the motorcycle in the intersection of 156th and Q streets.
The driver of the motorcycle died at an Omaha hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.
The motorcycle's passenger, 24-year-old Jenna Dieffenbach, was critically injured when she was thrown off the motorcycle.
Police said she sustained serious injuries to her abdomen, pelvis, arm, and ankle that are not considered life threatening. Police are still investigating the crash.