OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car at a southwestern Omaha intersection.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened late Monday afternoon at 132nd and Harrison streets, when a car made a car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle's driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Scarpino, of Omaha, was rushed to an Omaha hospital in critical condition and died several hours later from his injuries. The 74-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. No charges or citations were announced Tuesday in the death.

Tags

In other news