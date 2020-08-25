OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a semitrailer that had run a red light in southwest Omaha.
Police say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday when a semi northbound on 132nd Street ran a red light.
Investigators say a westbound motorcycle then hit the side of the trailer. The motorcyclist, later identified as 24-year-old Bryan Wright of Omaha, was rushed to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police say the driver of the semi, 44-year-old George Sansing of Belden, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.