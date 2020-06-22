BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — The 35-year-old mother of a 14-year-old boy who was driving during a rollover crash that killed another teenager has been sentenced to probation and eight days in jail.
Makayla Maguire, of Blair, was sentenced to 3.5 years probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanors. She was sentenced last week.
Her son, Dylan Maguire was driving a car that crashed in a field near Blair last July, killing 14-year-old Heidy Martinez.
Dylan Maguire was sentenced earlier this month to probation until November 2023, when he turns 19.
Four other teenagers, all between 13 and 14, were in the car when it crashed.