OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha mother accused of shaking her baby son has been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.
Twenty-seven-year-old Mandy Watson De Garcia is being held in Douglas County Jail pending $500,000 bail. Court records say Watson De Garcia was charged in August with child abuse resulting in serious injury. The new charge was filed Sept. 13, after her son died.
A court document says medics were called to her east Omaha home on Aug. 3 to help her 8-month-old son, Leovardo Garcia. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. A police report says the boy had "multiple brain bleeds caused by a violent traumatic impact, consistent with shaking."
He died Aug. 26.