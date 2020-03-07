BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Two more of five suspects in the killing of a Lincoln man in a Fairbury park last year have reached plea agreements with prosecutors.

Twenty-one-year-old Logan Evans pleaded no contest Thursday to attempt of a felony in the July 1 shooting death of 28-year-old Marc Jarrell.

He had been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Also Thursday, 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder.

Both Evans and Grable will be sentenced Sept. 3. Authorities say Jarrell was shot at Crystal Springs Park just southwest of Fairbury. His body was found July 8.

