LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.

Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 80 should have known the driver was inexperienced and that there were no pressing reasons to continue the pursuit.

Her 14-year-old son, Zayne Yost, of Lincoln, died. C

The driver, now 16, is trying to have his case remain in juvenile court. He's pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Tags

In other news

Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) —  Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice.First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow fr…

Mom sues city, county over police chase crash death of son

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 8…

State mulls limits on visitors at 2 western Nebraska parks

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is considering limiting the number of visitors at Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala.The commission says the high number of visitors in 2018 and 2019 stretched public safety, basic sanitation services, shower facilities, ca…

Man gets 300 days for crash death of farm tractor driver

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A man has been given 300 days in jail for running into the rear of a farm tractor and killing its driver in southeast Nebraska.Gage County District Court records say 38-year-old Troy Smith, of Crete, was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicu…

Man gets 300 days for crash death of farm tractor driver

KENESAW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska's Adams County.The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw.The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the pickup …

Crash death on Interstate 80 in Iowa blamed on icy roads

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — At least one death in eastern Iowa is being blamed on a winter storm that slicked Interstate 80.A westbound semitrailer on I-80 crashed early Saturday morning in Cedar County east of Iowa City.The Iowa State Patrol says roads were completely covered in ice when the sem…