OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A double murder trial in Nebraska will be rescheduled after the suspect's sister, who had been sitting in the courtroom, tested positive for COVID-19.

Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk declared a mistrial Monday in the case of Nyir Kuek, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2019 deaths of two men in a Florence-area home.

Kuek's sister was in court Friday during opening statements. She later informed attorneys she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the safest action would be to delay the trial. Defense and prosecution attorneys agreed with that recommendation.

