KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a Kimball man accused of intentional child abuse for the death of his 7-month-old daughter.
The jury informed the judge Tuesday that it couldn't reach a unanimous verdict regarding Alexander Romero.
Court records say the 24-year-old gave police two versions of what happened to his daughter last March.
In one he says she was injured when she fell off a futon. In the second he says he’d been running with her when he fell. He says he placed her on the futon and she soon fell.