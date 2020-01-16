2 men sentenced for stealing U.S. Postal Service truck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver.

Prosecutors say Sidney Britt was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years.

Joshua Britt was given 11 years and three months in prison. Prosecutors say the truck driver was forced into the truck Dec. 14, 2018, by an armed man.

It was driven to a rest area off Interstate 80, where the Britts and another man removed bags of cash and deposits from the semitrailer and drove away in a pickup truck.

