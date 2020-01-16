2 men sentenced for stealing U.S. Postal Service truck

Tags
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver.Prosecutors say Sidney Britt was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years.Joshua Britt was given 11 years and three months in prison…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in eastern Nebraska say they're investigating a string of tuberculosis cases in the Omaha area.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a Jewish temple in Lincoln as a hate crime.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 for his role in a suburban Omaha slaying.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.Travis Fieldgrove was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court. He'd pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors had reduced …
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mayor who's awaiting a criminal trial has been recalled, according to unofficial results.Officials said after Tuesday's count that 619 people voted to recall Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst and 400 voted against the idea.The recall petitions sai…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an Omaha man more than 19 years ago.Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Martin was arrested Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2000, killing of Todd Schumacher.Douglas County Court records don't list th…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island high school teacher and 17-year-old male student have been arrested in what police are calling a human trafficking case involving other students at the school.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children at a home on the Omaha Reservation in Macy has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.