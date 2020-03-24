BIG SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed when the vehicle they were in collided with a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m. Monday west of Big Springs in Deuel County. Authorities say the eastbound vehicle crossed over the median into westbound traffic and struck the oncoming semi.
The two killed were identified as 33-year-old Enrique Villegas and 55-year-old Kurt Jording. Authorities say both men lived in Scottsbluff.
Two others in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in Julesburg, Colorado. Authorities say the semi driver wasn't injured.