2 men accused of plot to kill estranged wife of 1 of them

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin woman who died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Nebraska's Hall County.
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff is hosting a closed-door meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials to talk about mysterious drone sightings in the northeastern part of the state and Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes.…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was burned by flames that damaged her east-central Omaha apartment.Firetrucks were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. A fire official says a mattress caught fire in the apartment because smoking materials were improperly extinguished.The woman esca…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County.First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died.Her name hasn't …
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man who confessed to police that he'd killed his wife in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue has pleaded guilty to two reduced charges in the case.Thirty-nine-year-old Brandon Norton pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. Norton had be…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus.College officials say Hulitt Hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services. Preliminary renovation plans cal…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge in Nebraska has awarded more than $610,000 to an Iowa company that sued after it said it wasn't fully paid for masonry work at a national veterans cemetery in Omaha that opened in 2016.Seedorff Masonry, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Constru…
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a New Year's Day stabbing in southeastern Nebraska.