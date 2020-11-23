PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County plans to put up a permanent memorial for two young Nebraska boys who were brutally murdered in 1983.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that the memorial will serve as a reminder of their lives and represent the county’s commitment to seeking justice for crime victims.

Thirteen-year-old Danny Joe Eberle was delivering newspapers for the Omaha World-Herald when he went missing on Sept. 18, 1983. His body was found a few days later in rural Bellevue.

Twelve-year-old Christopher Walden went missing while walking to school on Dec. 2, 1983. It was the first day his mother allowed him to do so since Eberle’s murder. His body was recovered on Dec. 5.

