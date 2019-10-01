TERRYTOWN, Neb. (AP) - A city council in western Nebraska is considering barring anyone from feeding geese and other wild critters inside city limits.
The Terrytown council has scheduled a third and final reading and vote Thursday on a proposed ordinance. Violators would face fines of $5 for each offense, but court costs could raise the punishment nearer to $60.
The proposed ordinance says feeding wild animals and waterfowl is detrimental to the animals as well as being a public health and safety hazard.
Former Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt has been feeding geese on the banks of Terry's Lake for years, and he says the ordinance doesn't make sense. He says it wouldn't keep geese off the lake and wouldn't keep people living around the lake from feeding them.