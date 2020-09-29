McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A 79-year-old McCook woman accused of killing her husband while he slept has pleaded not guilty.

Lavetta Langdon is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in Larry Langdon's death on Aug. 20 at their McCook home. She enter her pleas Monday in Red Willow County Court.

Investigators have said Lavetta Langdon complained about domestic abuse from her husband for years.

Court documents say she shot him while he slept after he struck her twice during an argument. She remains jailed on $5 million bond.

Tags

In other news

Hastings College pauses in-person lectures, sports

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings College is pausing some in-person classes and all of its athletics this week after six members of the college tested positive for the coronavirus and another 54 were self-isolating or in quarantine.