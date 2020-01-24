OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's mayor wants voters to decide whether they're willing to raise their property taxes to fund a long-term plan for improving city streets.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday that she will ask the City Council to put a $200 million bond issue on the May 12 ballot.

It would cost owners $35 more a year in property taxes for every $100,000 in valuation.

The city spends $41 million a year on street repairs. The mayor says it should be spending at least $75 million a year.

Tags

In other news

Mayor wants $200M bond issue to repair more Omaha streets

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's mayor wants voters to decide whether they're willing to raise their property taxes to fund a long-term plan for improving city streets.Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday that she will ask the City Council to put a $200 million bond issue on the May 12 ballot.It…

Authorities: 1 driver died after trucks collided on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a truck driver died after his semitrailer collided with another on Interstate 80 when both vehicles went out of control on the west side of Lincoln.The crash occurred around 10:40 Thursday night when the drivers lost control of their eastbound trucks in t…

Man sentenced in Nebraska for bogus Mexico real estate deals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced in Nebraska for a scheme involving bogus purchases of real estate in Mexico.Sean O'Neal, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was given 54 months in prison at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.The charge: wire fraud.…

Omaha man gets prison after 20 years of stalking woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 61-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison after he carried out a more than 20-year campaign to stalk and terrorize a woman he met at a church singles club.

Authorities release names of York collision victims

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver who was killed and another who was injured in collisions with a semitrailer on the south end of York.The crash occurred Tuesday evening at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection.Police say a car driven by 77-year-old Leon Neemeyer, of…

Woman gets probation in drowning of great-granddaughter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman charged after the Omaha drowning death of her infant great-granddaughter has been sentenced to two years of probation.Court records say 63-year-old Sandra Laravie pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors had reduced …