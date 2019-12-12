Man with ax, crowbar arrested after threats at city offices

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) —Authorities say a man armed with an ax and crowbar was arrested after making threats at a city office in southeast Nebraska.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a city of Fairbury employee reported Tuesday that the man had walked into the city offices and made threats against city officials.

He left when he determined none of them was there and said he was headed to the courthouse to find a county official.

The sheriff's office says deputies soon spotted him and used a stun gun on him twice when he wouldn't follow commands.

