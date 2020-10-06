OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say shot himself inside the Douglas County Jail is out of the hospital and back in jail.
Douglas County officials say Brandon Jennings of Omaha faces more than 20 charges after the shooting.
Jennings was being booked into jail on Sept. 27 when he allegedly threatened corrections staff with a small gun he had concealed.
Authorities say he then went into a dressing room and shot himself.
Investigators are trying to determine how Jennings concealed the gun.