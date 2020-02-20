LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Butler County man has been sentenced for recording himself sexually abusing a child, sharing some of those images and possessing thousands of other images of child pornography.
Michael McCullar, of Dwight, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 years and 10 months in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.
A federal judge in Lincoln also ordered him to pay more than $154,000 in restitution and more than $30,000 in fines and fees.
Homeland Security agents in Nebraska were tipped off to McCullar by agents in Boston who were monitoring chatrooms and websites that trade in child pornography.