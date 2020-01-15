Man who had sex with adult daughter gets more prison time

Tags
In other news
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 for his role in a suburban Omaha slaying.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.Travis Fieldgrove was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court. He'd pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors had reduced …
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mayor who's awaiting a criminal trial has been recalled, according to unofficial results.Officials said after Tuesday's count that 619 people voted to recall Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst and 400 voted against the idea.The recall petitions sai…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an Omaha man more than 19 years ago.Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Martin was arrested Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2000, killing of Todd Schumacher.Douglas County Court records don't list th…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island high school teacher and 17-year-old male student have been arrested in what police are calling a human trafficking case involving other students at the school.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children at a home on the Omaha Reservation in Macy has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An official investigation into reports of large drones flying in groups over the western U.S. plains in the hours after sunset has confirmed nothing illegal or out of the ordinary.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Some government officials are trying to reinvigorate efforts to promote economic development in western Nebraska.Regional elected or appointed officials and economic development service providers have been invited to a meeting Thursday in the Scottsbluff City Council…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice.First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow fr…