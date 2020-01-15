Man who had sex with adult daughter gets more prison time

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.

Travis Fieldgrove was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court. He'd pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest.

He'd made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County and also was sentenced to two years.

Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married a month after police began to investigate their relationship. They told authorities they had a father-daughter relationship until September 2018, when it turned sexual.

