Man takes plea deal in central Nebraska crash deaths of 3

In other news
ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — A Feb. 3 sentencing has been scheduled for a man who took a plea deal in three central Nebraska crash deaths.Jessie Scarlett, of Central City, pleaded no contest last month to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child.Court records say prosecut…
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue say a man has been arrested in the Saturday shooting death of another man.
BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a new…
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year.Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the count…
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender accused of stealing from two private clients has reached a plea deal.
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a …
LEXINGTON (AP) - Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say man took his 4-year-old daughter to an Omaha police station after she was wounded when someone shot at his van.