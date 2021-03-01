HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A 28-year-old Hastings man who was shot by a police officer over the weekend has been charged with four felonies.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss said Seth Burge was the suspect involved in a shooting on Saturday. He was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.
Hastings police said Saturday an armed suspect was shot when officers were trying to take him into custody.
Burge is hospitalized in Lincoln but his condition was not released. It also is not known if any officers were injured.