Man sentenced in Nebraska for bogus Mexico real estate deals

In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced in Nebraska for a scheme involving bogus purchases of real estate in Mexico.Sean O'Neal, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was given 54 months in prison at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.The charge: wire fraud.…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 61-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison after he carried out a more than 20-year campaign to stalk and terrorize a woman he met at a church singles club.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Online retailer Hayneedle will lay off some 200 workers at its Omaha headquarters in the coming months.
MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) — Officials have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash this week in Lancaster County.
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has joined an investigation into an officer-involved shooting at a residence in eastern Nebraska's Cass County.
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver who was killed and another who was injured in collisions with a semitrailer on the south end of York.The crash occurred Tuesday evening at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection.Police say a car driven by 77-year-old Leon Neemeyer, of…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman charged after the Omaha drowning death of her infant great-granddaughter has been sentenced to two years of probation.Court records say 63-year-old Sandra Laravie pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors had reduced …
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The director of the airport in Scottsbluff is under investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave.The airport board chairman, Bob Unzicker, says the investigation of Raul Aguallo has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.Unzicker said it's al…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a collision involving two cars and a semitrailer on the south end of York.First responders were sent to an intersection just east of U.S. Highway 81 a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say one car driver died and the other was t…