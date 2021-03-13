BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — A 56-year-old south-central Nebraska man facing 15 charges involving child sexual abuse wants to have his trial moved out of Furnas County.

William Quinn, of Oxford, has filed a motion arguing that he can't get a fair trial in Furnas County because of excessive prejudicial media coverage.

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving a minor female from June 2019 through January 2020. The charges include five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of human sex trafficking involving a minor.

A hearing on the change of venue motion is scheduled for April 12.

Tags

In other news

Offutt E-4B Nightwatch planes moved to Lincoln airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. military's four “doomsday” planes have been moved to their new temporary home in Lincoln from Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha as the base undergoes a $144 million runway replacement.