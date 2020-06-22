OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a another man in downtown Omaha.
Police on Monday booked 27-year-old Marlon Miranda Jr., into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Jose Santos Parra Juarez.
Miranda also was charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and domestic violence assault.
Miranda was arrested after being released from a hospital, where he had been treated for a gunshot wound after the early morning shooting on June 13.
Police charge that Miranda shot Juarez and then was shot by an off-duty Bellevue police officer who was working security in the area.