LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a Lincoln teenager.
Majdal Elias was scheduled to appear Wednesday for a court hearing in the death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat in September. Instead, he entered the not guilty plea to second-degree murder on Friday. No trial date has been set.
Police say Al-Burkat was shot while he was in the backseat of a car. He died later at a Lincoln hospital.
Lincoln police have said there is no evidence that Elias knew Al-Burkat. Police say Al-Burkat and people he was with encountered Elias as they were going to rob someone else who had marijuana,