PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old man pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a concrete truck driver last year.
Garrett Bragg, of Murdock, was charged in a crash on Oct. 7, 2020, on Nebraska 370.
The Sarpy County Attorney's office said Bragg turned left when a concrete truck driven by 58-year-old Gregory Brennan, of Omaha, was coming through the intersection. Bragg had a flashing yellow light while Brennan had a green light. Brennan swerved to avoid a direct collision and clipped the back of Bragg's car. The concrete truck overturned, killing Brennan.
Prosecutors said without Brennan's “heroic” actions, Bragg could have been killed.