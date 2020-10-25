BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was convicted in a crash that killed two people has been ordered to spend the anniversary of the collision and the victims’ birthdays in jail.
Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Martinez was sentenced Friday in Sarpy County for two counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the Dec. 15, 2019, crash that killed 19-year-old Gabrielle Ramirez and 20-year-old Beau Dasher.
He immediately began serving 68 days.
During the next two years, he also will be in jail for 48 hours during the anniversary of the crash, his birthday and the two victims’ birthdays.