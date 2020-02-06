Man imprisoned for shooting to death backseat passenger

Tags
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been imprisoned for shooting to death a man in the backseat of his car.Jesse Wilson was sentenced Wednesday to 58 to 70 years in prison. Wilson had reported that Stacy Talbot was in the backseat of Wilson's car with two other people when Talbot began hi…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash on a snowy road south of Lincoln.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (AP) — A former Sioux Falls teacher is accused of sexual contact with a minor.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — U.S. military officials say two jets carrying about 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China have landed at Travis Air Force base in Northern California.
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A Kansas man charged with the Nebraska collision deaths of four Iowa motorcyclists has taken a plea deal.Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ogallala to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more count…
CHAPPELL, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been given 20 to 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man in western Nebraska.Deuel County District Court records say 50-year-old Glenn was sentenced Monday in Chappell.The records say she'd made a deal with prosecutors and entered guilty pleas to two c…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An April 7 sentencing is scheduled for a southeast Nebraska woman accused of smothering her 3-week-old son after she fell asleep drunk.Court records say Ashley Bean pleaded no contest Tuesday to child abuse. First responders were called to her rural Waverly home on Dec. …
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A California truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has pleaded not guilty.Buffalo County District Court records say Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, entered the three manslaughter pleas last month. The records don…
PRAGUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a utility vehicle was killed in a collision at an eastern Nebraska intersection.The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the eastbound vehicle didn't halt at a stop sign and collided with a northbound minivan a little …