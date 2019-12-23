HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A man imprisoned for having sex with his adult daughter has taken a plea deal in a different Nebraska county.

Travis Fieldgrove pleaded no contest Wednesday in Adams County to attempted incest. Prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest.

Records say he'd made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County and was sentenced in May to two years in prison. He and his daughter married in Adams County in October last year, a month after police began to investigate their relationship.

She and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September last year, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties.

Tags

In other news

Ex-teacher accused of theft from choir gets probation, jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records sa…

Omaha apartment fire displaces 60 people; no one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-alarm fire at an Omaha Housing Authority apartment building in north Omaha left about 60 people out in the cold, but all got out safely.The fire was reported Friday evening at the Ernie Chambers' Court Apartments. Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from the bu…

Worker killed in construction accident in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) —  Police say a man has died in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the garage. Police Capt. Todd Kocian says a construction worker was assembling a metal form for a wall when the form fell…

Investigators: 1 killed in car, semitrailer crash near Omaha

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…

Federal murder trial set for April in fatal Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…

Lincoln community college tuition to remain steady next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…