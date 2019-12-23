HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A man imprisoned for having sex with his adult daughter has taken a plea deal in a different Nebraska county.
Travis Fieldgrove pleaded no contest Wednesday in Adams County to attempted incest. Prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest.
Records say he'd made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County and was sentenced in May to two years in prison. He and his daughter married in Adams County in October last year, a month after police began to investigate their relationship.
She and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September last year, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties.