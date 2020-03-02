ST. PAUL, Neb. — A judge has sentenced a Central City man to prison for causing a crash that killed three people, including a woman who was pregnant.
District Judge Karin Noakes on Monday sentenced Jessie Scarlett to six years in prison after he pleaded no contest in January to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child.
The crash occurred July 10 at an intersection north of St. Libory when a pickup truck driven by Scarlett ran a stop sign and rammed into another pickup.
The crash killed 48-year-old Eric John and 41-year-old Tara Roy, both of Dannebrog. Roy was pregnant.
A passenger in Scarlett's pickup, 19-year-old Briana Loveland, also died.