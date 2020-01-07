Man gets 6 months in jail for pot delivery to prison inmate

Tags
In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced for smuggling marijuana to an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.Court records say Robert Trelles was sentenced Monday to six months in jail.He'd pleaded no contest to conveyance of an article to an inmate. In 2017 Trelle…
ORD, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting a woman in central Nebraska is underway.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin woman who died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Nebraska's Hall County.
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff is hosting a closed-door meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials to talk about mysterious drone sightings in the northeastern part of the state and Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes.…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was burned by flames that damaged her east-central Omaha apartment.Firetrucks were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. A fire official says a mattress caught fire in the apartment because smoking materials were improperly extinguished.The woman esca…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County.First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died.Her name hasn't …
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man who confessed to police that he'd killed his wife in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue has pleaded guilty to two reduced charges in the case.Thirty-nine-year-old Brandon Norton pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. Norton had be…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus.College officials say Hulitt Hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services. Preliminary renovation plans cal…