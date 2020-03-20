Man gets life plus 40 years for killing Nebraska woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and weapon use for the shooting death of a Ralston woman over a drug debt has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 40 years for the weapons count.
Twenty eight-year-old Ricardo Escobedo Jr. was sentenced this week in Douglas County District Court.
Prosecutors say Escobedo broke into a Ralston apartment on Oct. 18, 2013, to collect money from 42-year-old Aimee Kearns, who owed the Latin Kings cartel.
Police say Escobedo panicked and shot Kearns. DNA evidence connected him to the crime, but police say he refused to give names of those he was working for.