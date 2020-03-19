OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who authorities say was tackled and disarmed at an Omaha grocery store after firing several shots is facing 11 criminal counts.
The charges against Jacob Muhle include five of using a firearm to commit a felony.
Police say Muhle didn't hit anyone when he fired at two vehicles at the pharmacy drive-thru and fired again as he entered the store.
Police say a deputy Omaha police chief was inside shopping and was confronting the gunman when a customer sprang from a hiding place and grabbed Muhle.