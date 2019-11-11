AXTELL, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man died after his vehicle ran off a Kearney County road and flipped.
Deputies and medics were sent to the scene about a mile north of Axtell on Friday.
The Kearney County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was headed north when it crossed the center line and into a ditch on the west side of the roadway. It then flipped several times, ejecting the driver.
The driver's been identified as 34-year-old Tony Turner, who lived in Kearney.
Authorities say drugs and alcohol don't appear to have been factors in the crash.