Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson on Tuesday found 46-year-old Abram K. Sollman guilty of motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Sollman was arrested after a Feb. 1 crash that killed 71-year-old Cassandra Clausen.
She had pulled onto Highway 6 when her vehicle collided with Sollman's vehicle.
An investigation showed Sollman was speeding and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal driving limit.
Sollman also was injured. He will be sentenced Feb. 24.