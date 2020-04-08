LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 76-year-old man convicted of killing an Omaha man with a hatchet in 1981 has died.
Cary Rehbein died Wenesday at a hospital. Nebraska correctional spokeswoman Laura Strimple says Rehbein was being treated for a medical condition and he is believed to have died from natural causes.
He was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for the September 1981 death of Carl Fisher.
Prosecutors said Rehbein broke into Fisher's apartment intending to rob him but killed him with a hatchet.
Rehbein, who later changed his name to Yourgos Diamantopolos, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced in June 1983.