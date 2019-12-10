HEBRON, Neb. (AP) - A southeast Nebraska man accused of shooting two brothers - one fatally - has taken a plea deal in another case.

Thayer County District Court records say 22-year-old Michael Lewis pleaded no contest last week to terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Prosecutors dropped other counts in return for Lewis' pleas. His sentencing is set for Feb. 4.

The shooting occurred Oct. 27, 2018, after Remington Elting, of Davenport, and his brother, Reuben Elting, also of Davenport, broke into Lewis' home in Hebron. Remington Elting died and Reuben Elting was hospitalized.

Prosecutors determined the shooting was justified, but they subsequently filed charges stemming from a fight Lewis was involved in a day before the shooting. Prosecutors say he fired several handgun shots into the air and pointing the gun toward at least two other men at a residence in Davenport.

Tags

In other news

Woman critically hurt when struck while crossing street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha woman is critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in midtown Omaha.Omaha Police said Mandy Embury was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash.The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on 52nd Street just sou…

Pilot suffers minor injuries in helicopter crash at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say one person has been injured in a helicopter crash at the Millard Airport in Omaha.The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday as the helicopter was trying to land. Police say only the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.The pilot wa…

Woman injured in western Nebraska crash dies of injuries

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Scottsbluff woman who was injured last month along with her 6-year-old son in a crash in western Nebraska has died.Twenty-eight-year-old Holly Heath died at Regional West Medical Center. Her family says she had been on life support and that her orga…

Man charged with murder in man's death held without bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man charged in the death of another man has been ordered held without bail.That order came Friday against 36-year-old Louis French Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 55-year-old Kelly Barges.Prosecutors say French beat…